Members of multinational armed forces participate in the Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 16, 2021. JWA 21 has Joint service members in Hawaii, Colorado and Washington working on future force development and interoperability with our multinational partners. JWA 21 is an integrated part of a series of linked experiments, culminating in Project Convergence 21. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Nathan Hammack)

