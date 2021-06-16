Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 5 of 10]

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Modernization Command

    Members of multinational armed forces participate in the Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 16, 2021. JWA 21 has Joint service members in Hawaii, Colorado and Washington working on future force development and interoperability with our multinational partners. JWA 21 is an integrated part of a series of linked experiments, culminating in Project Convergence 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Ford)

    This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JWA21

