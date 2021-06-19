Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4]

    Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a picture after learning about Juneteenth during a class on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 19, 2021. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law June 17, 2021, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when a group of Union soldiers informed enslaved people in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 07:03
    Photo ID: 6700240
    VIRIN: 210619-A-HS753-004
    Resolution: 2685x1790
    Size: 898.84 KB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth
    Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth
    Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth
    Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    Emancipation Proclamation
    Juneteenth
    Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT