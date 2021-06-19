U.S. Army Staff Sgt. O’Bosi Roland, a Selma, Alabama, native and mechanic assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, teaches Soldiers about Juneteenth during a class on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 19, 2021. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law June 17, 2021, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. This holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when a group of Union soldiers informed enslaved people in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 07:02 Photo ID: 6700238 VIRIN: 210619-A-HS753-001 Resolution: 2585x1451 Size: 850.36 KB Location: SHIZUOKA, JP Hometown: SELMA, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dogface Soldiers learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.