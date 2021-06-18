Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Ops [Image 18 of 18]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Ops [Image 18 of 18], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS America
    MV-22B Osprey

