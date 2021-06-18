USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Helicopter Raid Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2021) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to debark the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) as part of a helicopter raid exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

