A U.S. Army Green Berets from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group "Airborne" fires an M2010 sniper rifle at a target June 17, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 22:43
|Photo ID:
|6700003
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-HX320-0207
|Resolution:
|5395x3590
|Size:
|14.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: Green Berets take 1 mile shot [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT