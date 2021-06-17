Red Flag-Alaska 21: Green Berets take 1 mile shot

A U.S. Army Green Beret from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group "Airborne" uses a spotting scope to relay information to a sniper June 17, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

