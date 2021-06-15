1st Sgt. Amy Davis, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Korea, a contestant in the Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6699883
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-MO406-746
|Resolution:
|3078x3472
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis, Amy [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jun Heo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT