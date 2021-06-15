Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whetstone, Lewis [Image 6 of 6]

    Whetstone, Lewis

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jun Heo 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Master Sgt. Lewis Whetstone, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Alaska, a contestant in the Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6701628
    VIRIN: 210615-A-MO406-382
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whetstone, Lewis [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jun Heo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Professions

    Bassett Army Community Hospital
    rhcpacific

