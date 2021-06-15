Master Sgt. Lewis Whetstone, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Alaska, a contestant in the Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6701628
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-MO406-382
|Resolution:
|3066x3370
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Whetstone, Lewis [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jun Heo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT