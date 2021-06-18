Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    505th CTG Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    505th CTG Change of Command

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Col. Aaron Gibney, 505th Combat Training Group commander, changes his name tags with his son at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 18, 2021. Gibney is a Master Air Battle Manager with over 1,600 flying hours, including more than 700 combat hours in the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System and E-3 Sentry (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Hurlburt Field
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Change of Command
    505th CCW
    505th Command and Control Wing
    505th CTG
    505th Combat Training Group

