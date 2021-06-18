505th CTG Change of Command

Col. Aaron Gibney, 505th Combat Training Group commander, changes his name tags with his son at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 18, 2021. Gibney is a Master Air Battle Manager with over 1,600 flying hours, including more than 700 combat hours in the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System and E-3 Sentry (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
