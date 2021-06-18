505th CTG Change of Command

Col. Richard Dickens, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Aaron Gibney, 505th Combat Training Group commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 18, 2021. The 505th CTG mission is to conduct operational assessments/experimentation, develop advanced tactics and train warfighters for multi-domain integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
