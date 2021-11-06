Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers build for future use at WAREX 86-21-02 [Image 2 of 4]

    Engineers build for future use at WAREX 86-21-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    86th Training Division

    Engineers with the 702nd Engineer Company build a SWA Hut for a currently unused Tactical Assembly Area during during WAREX 86-21-02 hosted by the 86th Training Division, June 5-19 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Engineers worked throughout Fort McCoy to make improvements for the exercise as well as Fort McCoy residents and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6699798
    VIRIN: 210611-A-FW423-002
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 362.58 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers build for future use at WAREX 86-21-02 [Image 4 of 4], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    Warrior Exercise
    86th Training Division

