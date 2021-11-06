Engineers build for future use at WAREX 86-21-02

Engineers with the 702nd Engineer Company build a SWA Hut for a currently unused Tactical Assembly Area during during WAREX 86-21-02 hosted by the 86th Training Division, June 5-19 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Engineers worked throughout Fort McCoy to make improvements for the exercise as well as Fort McCoy residents and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division)

