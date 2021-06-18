Pathfinders Juneteenth Celebration

The 501st Combat Support Wing community came together to run the Juneteenth Amazing Race at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, June 18, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law June 17, 2021, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

