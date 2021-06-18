Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders Juneteenth Celebration [Image 30 of 37]

    Pathfinders Juneteenth Celebration

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 501st Combat Support Wing community came together to run the Juneteenth Amazing Race at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, June 18, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law June 17, 2021, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    TAGS

    Emancipation Proclamation
    501 CSW
    Juneteenth
    501CSW

