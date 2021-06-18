KYANG departs Muñiz Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheryl Rivera, an aircraft mechanic with the 156th Contingency Response Group, marshals a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, departing the flight line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2021. Airmen from the KYANG spent the week at the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, to complete Maintenance University training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

