    KYANG departs Muñiz Air National Guard Base [Image 6 of 7]

    KYANG departs Muñiz Air National Guard Base

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oscar Corchado, an aircraft mechanic with the 156th Contingency Response Group, prepares to marshal a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, on the flight line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2021. Airmen from the KYANG spent the week at the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, to complete Maintenance University training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 13:42
    Photo ID: 6699485
    VIRIN: 210618-Z-WT236-0013
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 22.66 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG departs Muñiz Air National Guard Base [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    C-130
    CR
    Bucaneros

