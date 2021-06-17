123 Years of Hallowed Hospital Corps Heritage Remembered

Her aim is true…During the Hospital Corps Ball committee Burger Burn at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton held in conjunction with their 123rd birthday, June 17, 2021, the lunch time weather also provided staff members like Chief Hospital Corpsman Jesseca Anderson to get in a little impromptu sporting cornhole contest. Along with offering up traditional picnic fare, there have been a number of events to highlight the Navy’s only enlisted corps, including daily announcements honoring the 23 hospital corpsmen who have received the Medal of Honor; a string of Hospital Corps newsletters highlighting not just corpsmen specialties, but also different Navy Enlisted Classifications; gift raffles, essay contest on ‘what it means to be a hospital corpsman,’ and a poster board contest focused on the ‘hospital corpsman role in stopping the spread of COVID19.’ (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

