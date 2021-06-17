Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123 Years of Hallowed Hospital Corps Heritage Remembered [Image 1 of 2]

    123 Years of Hallowed Hospital Corps Heritage Remembered

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Racking and stacking…The Hospital Corps Ball committee at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton held a Burger Burn in conjunction with their 123rd birthday, June 17, 2021, which readily provided takeout for those who remained on duty supporting patient-care duties. Along with the luncheon, there have been a number of events to highlight the Navy’s only enlisted corps, including daily announcements honoring the 23 hospital corpsmen who have received the Medal of Honor; a string of Hospital Corps newsletters highlighting not just corpsmen specialties, but also different Navy Enlisted Classifications; gift raffles, essay contest on ‘what it means to be a hospital corpsman,’ and a poster board contest focused on the ‘hospital corpsman role in stopping the spread of COVID19.’ (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123 Years of Hallowed Hospital Corps Heritage Remembered [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hospital corpsman
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

