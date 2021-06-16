U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, officiates the 509th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 16, 2021. Military change of command ceremonies are a time honored tradition that symbolizes the continuity of authority as the command passes from one individual to another, and is symbolized by the handing the unit flag from the outgoing commander to the new. During the ceremony, Weatherington passed the unit flag from Col. Jeffrey Schreiner to Col. Daniel Diehl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

