    509th Bomb Wing Change of Command [Image 20 of 22]

    509th Bomb Wing Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, officiates the 509th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 16, 2021. Military change of command ceremonies are a time honored tradition that symbolizes the continuity of authority as the command passes from one individual to another, and is symbolized by the handing the unit flag from the outgoing commander to the new. During the ceremony, Weatherington passed the unit flag from Col. Jeffrey Schreiner to Col. Daniel Diehl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6699328
    VIRIN: 210616-F-ZT243-0020
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Bomb Wing Change of Command [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman Air Force Base

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Change of Command Ceremony
    509th Bomb Wing

