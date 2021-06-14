Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic [Image 1 of 2]

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jameco Edwards, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, speaks with the aircrew while refueling a German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft over Sweden, June 14, 2021. ACE 21' is a Royal Norweigian Air Force-led, Nordic large-force, live-fly field training exercise hosted by Norway, Sweden and Finland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    NATO
    USAFE
    SWEDEN
    DENMARK
    AIR POWER
    FINLAND
    NKAWTG
    ARCTIC CHALLENGE 21

