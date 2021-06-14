U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jameco Edwards, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, speaks with the aircrew while refueling a German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft over Sweden, June 14, 2021. ACE 21' is a Royal Norweigian Air Force-led, Nordic large-force, live-fly field training exercise hosted by Norway, Sweden and Finland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
This work, 100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic
