Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic [Image 2 of 2]

    100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over Sweden during the Arctic Challenge Exercise, June 14, 2021. Agile combat employment exercises like ACE 21' enable the 100th Air Refueling Wing to become more agile and responsive to better support European partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 06:07
    Photo ID: 6698996
    VIRIN: 210614-F-SZ127-0002
    Resolution: 2813x2009
    Size: 984.02 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic
    100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100 ARW provides fuel over the arctic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    SWEDEN
    DENMARK
    AIR POWER
    FINLAND
    NKAWTG
    ARCTIC CHALLENGE 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT