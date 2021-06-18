U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, participate during a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June. 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6698817
|VIRIN:
|210618-M-WH885-1022
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|18.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Intel Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
