U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Allan S. Chiu, right, and Lt. Col. William E. Deleal, outgoing battalion commander, 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, exchange colors during the 3d Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June. 18, 2021. The passing of colors is performed at change of command ceremonies to symbolize the passing of command from one officer to the other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6698816
|VIRIN:
|210618-M-WH885-1021
|Resolution:
|5373x3582
|Size:
|26.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Intel Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
