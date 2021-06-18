NAF Misawa Change of Command

210618-N-RC734-1281



MISAWA, Japan (June 18, 2021) Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, addresses members of the Misawa community during a change of command ceremony. Hockran relieved Capt. Brian K. Pummill, who served a successful four-year tour, during the ceremony held on June 18. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

