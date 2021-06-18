Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    NAF Misawa Change of Command

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210618-N-RC734-1281

    MISAWA, Japan (June 18, 2021) Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, addresses members of the Misawa community during a change of command ceremony. Hockran relieved Capt. Brian K. Pummill, who served a successful four-year tour, during the ceremony held on June 18. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6698814
    VIRIN: 210618-N-RC734-1281
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command

