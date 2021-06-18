210618-N-RC734-1373
MISAWA, Japan (June 18, 2021) Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, exits through sideboys during a change of command ceremony. Hockran relieved Capt. Brian K. Pummill, who served a successful four-year tour, during the ceremony held on June 18. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 01:31
|Photo ID:
|6698815
|VIRIN:
|210618-N-RC734-1373
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Misawa Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT