Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii rappel from helicopters approximately 90-feet high at Area X-Ray on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 17, 2021. The training is the culminating event prior to graduation for Air Assault class 07-21.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 22:20
|Photo ID:
|6698569
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-EN604-149
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Assault Training [Image 21 of 21], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT