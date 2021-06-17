Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault Training [Image 18 of 21]

    Air Assault Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii rappel from helicopters approximately 90-feet high at Area X-Ray on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 17, 2021. The training is the culminating event prior to graduation for Air Assault class 07-21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6698568
    VIRIN: 210617-A-EN604-131
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault Training [Image 21 of 21], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Hawaii
    Air Assault
    U.S. Army
    Training
    Tropic Lightning

