    81st TRW welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    81st TRW welcomes new commander

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, salutes Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Second Air Force commander, during the change of command ceremony on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2021. The ceremony is a symbol of command being exchanged from one commander to the next by the handing-off of a ceremonial guidon. Hunter assumed command of the 81st TRW from Col. Heather Blackwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 18:23
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Keesler
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    KAFB
    81st TRW

