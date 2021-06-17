81st TRW welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, salutes Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Second Air Force commander, during the change of command ceremony on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2021. The ceremony is a symbol of command being exchanged from one commander to the next by the handing-off of a ceremonial guidon. Hunter assumed command of the 81st TRW from Col. Heather Blackwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

