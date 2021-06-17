Marines from the 81st Training Group stand in formation during the 81st Training Wing change of command ceremony on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2021. The ceremony is a symbol of command being exchanged from one commander to the next by the handing-off of a ceremonial guidon. U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Blackwell relinquished command of the 81st TRW to Col. William Hunter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 18:22 Photo ID: 6698333 VIRIN: 210617-F-ID959-1016 Resolution: 4839x3456 Size: 1.39 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRW welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.