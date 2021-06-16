Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy – Cadet Elizabeth Worthington assembles a light fixture during the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) on June 16, 2021 in Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is an educational program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods, and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of active duty, reserve, guard, and civilian mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6698281
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XS730-1021
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory
    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Construction
    USAFA
    FERL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT