U.S. Air Force Academy – Cadet Erin Barr listens to remarks from Lieutenant General Richard M. Clark, the Superintendent of United States Air Force Academy during the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) on June 16, 2021 in Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is an educational program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods, and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of active duty, reserve, guard, and civilian mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6698279 VIRIN: 210616-F-XS730-1002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.01 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.