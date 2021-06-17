Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kelly 9 [Image 2 of 2]

    Kelly 9

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Ronald Wolf 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The family is the strength of the Army, and military service is a strong and patriotic tradition in many families. Today, as we near Father’s Day, Army Medicine wants to thank one of its great families. Retired Lt. Col. Brett J. Kelly, Kathy Kelly, and their family are entitled to have an abundance of pride this weekend. The pride of the Kelly family. Left to right: Grant, Connor, and Ethan Kelly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6697864
    VIRIN: 210617-D-OW089-057
    Resolution: 417x308
    Size: 36.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kelly 9 [Image 2 of 2], by Ronald Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kelly 4
    Kelly 9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My Three Sons: Army Medicine thanks an Army family for its service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army family
    Army Medicine
    People First
    Family commitment to military service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT