The family is the strength of the Army, and military service is a strong and patriotic tradition in many families. Today, as we near Father’s Day, Army Medicine wants to thank one of its great families. Retired Lt. Col. Brett J. Kelly, Kathy Kelly, and their family are entitled to have an abundance of pride this weekend. The pride of the Kelly family. Left to right: Grant, Connor, and Ethan Kelly.

