    Kelly 4 [Image 1 of 2]

    Kelly 4

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Ronald Wolf 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Kelly family tailgating at Iowa vs. Wisconsin Football Game. The three Kelly sons are all undergrad graduates of University of Wisconsin at Madison and either are or in training to be Army physicians. The back row (left to right) Connor Kelly, Ethan Kelly, Grant Kelly; front row (left to right) Hannah Kelly, Kathy Kelly, and Brett Kelly.

    This work, Kelly 4 [Image 2 of 2], by Ronald Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My Three Sons: Army Medicine thanks an Army family for its service

