Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful GPS III-5 Launch

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS III-5 satellite into orbit launches from LC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., June 17, 2021. The GPS III satellites have signals three times more accurate than the current generation of satellites and eight times the jamming resistance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021
Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US