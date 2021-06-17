Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful GPS III-5 Launch [Image 1 of 4]

    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful GPS III-5 Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS III-5 satellite into orbit launches from LC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., June 17, 2021. The GPS III satellites have signals three times more accurate than the current generation of satellites and eight times the jamming resistance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6697841
    VIRIN: 210617-F-KD758-087
    Resolution: 4426x2951
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful GPS III-5 Launch [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GPS
    USSF
    SMC
    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    SLD 45

