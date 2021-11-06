Sheppard Air Force Base, Chief Recognition Ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 782nd Training Group military training

superintendent, receives a plaque from Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd Training Wing commander, on June 11, 2021 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. During the last promotion cycle, Chief Master Sgt. Gruenes was selected for promotion to the highest enlisted grade. Two Sheppard team members were honored at the Chief Recognition Ceremony for their promotions to Chief Master Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

