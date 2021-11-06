Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Air Force Base, Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Sheppard Air Force Base, Chief Recognition Ceremony

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert McIlrath 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 782nd Training Group military training
    superintendent, and his wife, Michelle, walk through a sword cordon during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Gruenes, along with another Sheppard team member were selected for promotion to the highest enlisted grade during the last cycle and were honored with a ceremony. By federal law, no more than 1 percent of the enlisted force may hold the rank of Chief Master Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 11:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Air Force Base, Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Robert McIlrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    SheppardAFB
    Combat Capability

