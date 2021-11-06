Sheppard Air Force Base, Chief Recognition Ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 782nd Training Group military training

superintendent, and his wife, Michelle, walk through a sword cordon during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Gruenes, along with another Sheppard team member were selected for promotion to the highest enlisted grade during the last cycle and were honored with a ceremony. By federal law, no more than 1 percent of the enlisted force may hold the rank of Chief Master Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

