Effective in any environment

Major Jordan Kemp, 18th Air Refueling Squadron, applies camouflage during Combat Survival Training June 10, 2021, in Derby, Kansas. Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base participated in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training to ensure they retain skills necessary for conflict, survival, and confrontation. The 17 Airmen go through a refresher course every three years to stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

