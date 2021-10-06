Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Major Jordan Kemp, 18th Air Refueling Squadron, applies camouflage during Combat Survival Training June 10, 2021, in Derby, Kansas. Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base participated in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training to ensure they retain skills necessary for conflict, survival, and confrontation. The 17 Airmen go through a refresher course every three years to stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 10:42
    Photo ID: 6697316
    VIRIN: 210610-F-XM616-0102
    Resolution: 6857x4576
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Effective in any environment [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    McConnell AFB
    22ARW

