McConnell Air Force Base Aircrew members cloak themselves to match the terrain June 10, 2021, in Derby, Kansas. The 22nd Operations Support Squadron supports the only active duty Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists in the state, providing personnel with the skills and confidence to return home safely from varying circumstances of isolation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 10:42 Photo ID: 6697317 VIRIN: 210610-F-XM616-821 Resolution: 6624x4421 Size: 4.32 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Effective in any environment [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.