210615-N-JO929-10010
Crete, Greece - Minor repairs were made to a Roman era aqueduct as part of mitigation measures put in place to protect it during the construction of a three-mile long fuel pipeline at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The mortar used in the repairs was similar to the type that would have been used in the original construction in order to not drastically alter the appearance of the original structure. NAVFAC EURAFCENT engineers conduct site surveys prior to any construction or operations in areas where artifacts, cultural or natural resources may be present. There are many such sites in Greece.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6696854
|VIRIN:
|210615-N-JO929-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|847 KB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past
LEAVE A COMMENT