Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past

210615-N-JO929-10010

Crete, Greece - Minor repairs were made to a Roman era aqueduct as part of mitigation measures put in place to protect it during the construction of a three-mile long fuel pipeline at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The mortar used in the repairs was similar to the type that would have been used in the original construction in order to not drastically alter the appearance of the original structure. NAVFAC EURAFCENT engineers conduct site surveys prior to any construction or operations in areas where artifacts, cultural or natural resources may be present. There are many such sites in Greece.

