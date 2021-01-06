Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past [Image 1 of 2]

    GREECE

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Lisa Woodbury Rama 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    210615-N-JO929-10010
    Crete, Greece - Minor repairs were made to a Roman era aqueduct as part of mitigation measures put in place to protect it during the construction of a three-mile long fuel pipeline at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The mortar used in the repairs was similar to the type that would have been used in the original construction in order to not drastically alter the appearance of the original structure. NAVFAC EURAFCENT engineers conduct site surveys prior to any construction or operations in areas where artifacts, cultural or natural resources may be present. There are many such sites in Greece.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 05:06
    Photo ID: 6696854
    VIRIN: 210615-N-JO929-001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 847 KB
    Location: GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Seabee
    Greece
    US Navy

