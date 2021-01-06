Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past [Image 2 of 2]

    GREECE

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Lisa Woodbury Rama 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Crete, Greece - Peter Matheos, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Environmental Engineer, inspects a portion of a Roman era aqueduct repaired during a recent construction project for a three-mile long fuel pipeline at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NAVFAC EURAFCENT engineers conduct site surveys prior to any construction or operations in areas where artifacts, cultural or natural resources may be present. There are many such sites in Greece.

    This work, Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Seabee
    Greece
    US Navy

