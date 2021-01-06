Crete, Greece - Peter Matheos, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Environmental Engineer, inspects a portion of a Roman era aqueduct repaired during a recent construction project for a three-mile long fuel pipeline at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NAVFAC EURAFCENT engineers conduct site surveys prior to any construction or operations in areas where artifacts, cultural or natural resources may be present. There are many such sites in Greece.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6696865
|VIRIN:
|210615-N-JO929-002
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|203.83 KB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past
