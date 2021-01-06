Mission: Construct Fuel Pipeline. Objective #1: Protect the Past

Crete, Greece - Peter Matheos, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Environmental Engineer, inspects a portion of a Roman era aqueduct repaired during a recent construction project for a three-mile long fuel pipeline at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NAVFAC EURAFCENT engineers conduct site surveys prior to any construction or operations in areas where artifacts, cultural or natural resources may be present. There are many such sites in Greece.

