Barrier breaking Airman is first Female, Filipino Colonel in Chaplain Corps

Col. Leah Boling, 154th Wing chaplain, is congratulated by Brig. Gen. Dann S. Calrson, 154th Wing commander, May 11, 2021, during her promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam-Hawaii. Boling became the first Asian American and Pacific Islander female being promoted to the rank of colonel within the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

