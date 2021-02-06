Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barrier breaking Airman is first Female, Filipino Colonel in Chaplain Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    Barrier breaking Airman is first Female, Filipino Colonel in Chaplain Corps

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Col. Leah Boling, 154th Wing chaplain, delivers a virtual prayer invocation June 2, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam-Hawaii. Boling became the first Asian American and Pacific Islander female being promoted to the rank of colonel within the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Colonel
    Immigrant
    Historic
    AAPI
    Breaking Barriers

