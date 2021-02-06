Col. Leah Boling, 154th Wing chaplain, delivers a virtual prayer invocation June 2, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam-Hawaii. Boling became the first Asian American and Pacific Islander female being promoted to the rank of colonel within the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6696470
|VIRIN:
|210602-Z-GR156-0027
|Resolution:
|6144x4080
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barrier breaking Airman is first Female, Filipino Colonel in Chaplain Corps [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barrier breaking Airman is first Female, Filipino Colonel in Chaplain Corps
LEAVE A COMMENT