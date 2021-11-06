Capt. Matthew D. Fanning Presented with the Legion of Merit

NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES 06.11.2021 Courtesy Photo Naval Submarine School

Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, the commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School, presents Capt. Matthew D. Fanning with the Legion of Merit at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 11, 2021.



Fanning was recognized for his dedicated service as the Prospective Commanding Officer Instructor for the Naval Submarine School.



Fanning trained over 150 prospective submarine commanding officers and executive officers, representing nearly 100% of the current submarine command element. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)