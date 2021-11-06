Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Matthew D. Fanning Presented with the Legion of Merit [Image 1 of 3]

    Capt. Matthew D. Fanning Presented with the Legion of Merit

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Submarine School

    Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, the commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School, presents Capt. Matthew D. Fanning with the Legion of Merit at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 11, 2021.

    Fanning was recognized for his dedicated service as the Prospective Commanding Officer Instructor for the Naval Submarine School.

    Fanning trained over 150 prospective submarine commanding officers and executive officers, representing nearly 100% of the current submarine command element. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

