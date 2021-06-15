2021 Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition

1st Lt. Sarah Davis, from Tripler Army Medical Center, gets really low to evade the sharp barbed wire during the obstacle course of Regional Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition Tuesday, June 15th 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while
recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior
Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military
bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects,
and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those
of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional
Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader
Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 20:33
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
