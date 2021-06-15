1st Lt. Sarah Davis, from Tripler Army Medical Center, gets really low to evade the sharp barbed wire during the obstacle course of Regional Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition Tuesday, June 15th 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while

recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior

Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military

bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects,

and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those

of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional

Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader

Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 Photo ID: 6696347 This work, 2021 Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 3 of 3], by John Wayne Liston