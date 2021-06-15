Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    2021 Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by John Wayne Liston 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Sgt. Jonathan Padua, Public Health Command – Pacific concentrates as he navigates the Weaver challenge during the obstacle course of Regional Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition Tuesday, June 15th 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
    The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while
    recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior
    Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military
    bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects,
    and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those
    of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional
    Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader
    Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021
    Photo ID: 6696348
    VIRIN: 210615-A-ZN465-989
    Resolution: 3039x4500
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition [Image 3 of 3], by John Wayne Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

